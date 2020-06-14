If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

LETTER: Writer spouts off on subject he doesn’t know much about, in one man’s opinion

One News reader criticizes another Maple Ridge resident over gun ban and dietary intel

Dear Editor,

RE: Gun ban overdue, May 22, The News online]

Tim Tyler shows his lack of knowledge in firearms and the current laws around firearms in this country.

He is just echoing the ideological views of the far left, without backing it up with science or real stats.

Not only does he show lack of current laws around firearms, but he is spouting misinformation on food/diet all together.

Vegan diets are scientifically proven to not be healthy.

He should also not have been given the time of day to write anything about hunting as well, as he shows once again zero knowledge on the topic and the legalities around it.

Barry Watson, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

gunsLetter to the Editormaple ridge

