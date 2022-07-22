LETTER: Yennadon Lands project should have gone to referendum

Such dramatic changes to Maple Ridge’s Official Community Plan requires more public consultation

Dear Editor,

[RE: Mind blown by council thinking, June 3, The News]

I wonder how much money we would save if we stuck to the Official Community Plan (OCP)?

In 2005, a lot of our money, as well as citizen and staff time, was spent on developing the OCP, and ever since a lot (most?) of our time and money is spend on changing it.

I am quite sure council followed “legal” procedure – they get advice on such thing – but do you think it is right to change the OCP without adequate consultation with citizens?

Over the years, I have heard councillors say development brings more tax money to keep property taxes down. If that were true, why aren’t we rich?

Don’t you think major changes to the OCP, such as putting a 64-acre industrial park in a residential area – across from an elementary school – ought to require a referendum?

B. Rolls, Whonnock

