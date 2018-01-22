An underpass at Harris Road is one of three projects in Pitt Meadows that CP Rail wants to proceed with. (THE NEWS/files)

Letter: You get used to train whistles, really?

Editor, The News:

Re: Underpass, overpasses pitched for Pitt Meadows.

My family and I moved to Pitt Meadows from Burnaby in December. We did some research prior to moving, went out to dinner, drove around the neighbourhoods and liked it a lot, obviously.

Our place is about a kilometre from the Harris Road rail crossing, but we’ve lived near train tracks before, so no biggie right?

Wrong.

Whistles. Heard from miles away. Long. Loud, a lot.

We hear them all the time at 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. It hasn’t been two months yet and Im wondering, how do people sleep here? I use ear plugs. They don’t really work when the whistles go, but I still do.

I asked a few locals. They said you get used to it. Really ? To random, late night, early morning, blood curdling pipes of a steamship?

It’s true you get used to it during the day, very quickly. But at night? Different story.

Thousands of Pitt residents must share my observation, at least?

Upon reading the article, I wondered, have either of the councillors who oppose the Harris Rd. underpass on the grounds that it would wreck the city, had the opportunity to asses the potential colossal improvement to the quality of life in this area based on the elimination of the need for the aforemnetioned decibels of dream destruction?

We could improve traffic for residents and the rail, get them through our neighbourhoods quicker and quieter. I got stuck at the same crossing waiting for the train the other day, sure did wish we had an overpass, I thought, and there goes the whistle.

Ginna Scotto

Pitt Meadows

Previous story
Letter: Chance for a better life

Just Posted

Letter: You get used to train whistles, really?

Editor, The News: Re: Underpass, overpasses pitched for Pitt Meadows. My family… Continue reading

Most TVs and screens alit during weekend wind in Maple Ridge

Outages south of Lougheed Highway

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

Maple Ridge artist to be featured in RAW

Suzie Hartford specializes in angel wings for home decor

Classic pickup hits barrier along Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge

The vehicle struck the barrier in the westbound lanes of Lougheed Highway

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

German nurse charged with 97 more murders

Niels Hoegel, serving a life sentence for two murders, has been indicted in nearly 100 more killings.

Two men guilty in murders of Alberta family could face 75 years

The pair were found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Klaus’s parents and sister in a rural home near Castor, Alberta

With Senate talks falling short, U.S. shutdown enters workweek

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of prioritizing services and security for noncitizens over U.S. citizens

Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city says he wants Toronto to be among the North American cities to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

Most Read

  • Letter: You get used to train whistles, really?

    Editor, The News: Re: Underpass, overpasses pitched for Pitt Meadows. My family…