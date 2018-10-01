Letters: Eroding drive to reduce, reuse and recycle

Editor, The News:

For years we have been encouraged to recycle our waste. I believe that municipal garbage pickup will erode our drive to reduce, reuse and recycle.

We have our garbage down to such a small amount that we only need to drive to the recycling centre twice a year. Why in the world would we want to pay $270 dollars (in the first year) when it only costs us $30 now?

We also can’t believe that having one company picking up our garbage could be cheaper than having competing companies vying for our business.

Mrs. J. Jones

Maple Ridge