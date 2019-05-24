LETTERS: ‘Four hours free parking at hospital’

Editor, The News:

Regarding hospital parking, this has been ongoing since 2012. There have been different mayors at the helm: Mr. Daykin, Mrs. Read, and Mr. Morden.

A petition with over 2,000 signatures was signed in objection to pay parking at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

The people of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows keep getting pushed aside and not being considered for a worthwhile cause.

Other communities in B.C. have free parking at their hospitals, but we’re being denied this. This is not acceptable.

Premier John Horgan, after the election, gave free parking on Vancouver Island, which he said he’d do if elected.

Here in Maple Ridge, during his campaign, he told me that he promised the island people free hospital parking and he could do it here.

So I am respectfully requesting that my elected officials here in Maple Ridge send a letter to Mr. Horgan and request, if not free parking, at least the first four hours.

Russel Curnew

Maple Ridge

‘Lend voices to ARMS’

Editor, The News:

Re: MacDuff’s Call: We should be protecting Alouette River watershed first.

I would like to thank Cheryl Ashlie for her column on the Alouette River watershed at the north end of 240th Street.

I’m grateful to ARMS for trying to protect this area. It doesn’t appear that the majority on council or staff have any concerns at all.

Ignoring the official community plan policies, which address permissible low-density in an environmentally sensitive area, the decision was to quadruple the density allowed and ignore public opinion.

I attended an all-candidates meeting before the fall election and left with the impression that change was going to happen, the electorate would indeed be listened to and the environment was a vital concern.

Ms. Ashlie also refers to the value of this land being grossly overestimated. I quote: ”The reason it is important to understand the benefit component of the density bonusing provision is because, without it, this development would not have been allowed.”

On a related matter, concerning the OCP, council is going to remove information concerning the aquifers that lie under various areas of Maple Ridge.

How does this move help those who are dependent on the aquifers for their water supply?

Where are the people who care? ARMS cares and we should be so grateful to it. But ARMS and its members do need our voices in support.

Sandra Rossington

Maple Ridge