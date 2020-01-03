Margaret and Douglas.

Letters: ‘Letters a beautiful gift from your father’

‘I certainly hope those letters get passed on to your children.’

Editor, The News:

Re: 50 letters: The story of Douglas and Margaret.

I have just read today’s newspaper and felt I had to contact you.

Your story about your grandparents is, I have to say, one of the most moving stories I have ever read.

It really touched my heart, and actually moved me to tears.

How wonderful to receive such a beautiful gift from your father on Christmas Day.

I would give anything to have letters written by my grandparents or my parents, during wartime.

Thank you so much for sharing the story and photos with your readers.

I certainly hope those letters get passed on to your children one day and stay in your family forever.

Nicola Springford

Maple Ridge

 


50 letters: The story of Douglas and Margaret

