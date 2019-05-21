Maple Ridge has already widened Abernethy Way/128th Avenue as far east as 224th Street. (THE NEWS/files)

LETTERS: ‘New route to 240th St. not so apparent’

Thornhill is ‘old urban reserve’

Editor, The News:

Re: Public will have say on route to 256th Street.

One is clear for the first phase to 240th Street?

When the staff report for, basically, only one route that would connect 232nd to 240th streets was put fourth, was there any thought at all given to all of us residents who live on 124th Avenue?

What about the dangers and safety issues involved?

Or the children and grandchildren who live in this residential neighborhood?

How would one exit and enter their driveways from this speedway, because that is what it would become.

My husband and I walk the route of Abernethy Way all the way to the dike and back on a regular basis and the majority of drivers along that stretch pay no attention to the posted speed limit whatsoever.

I’m sorry, but there has to be a far safer and better alternative than turning a residential street, such as ours, into another 240th.

Christine Wood

Maple Ridge

‘Old urban reserve’

Editor, The News:

Re: ‘It is a problem.’

Facts about Thornhill:

1. Thornhill and developers have not been favoured by prior councils as it has been a designated urban reserve since 1981 and has not been developed.

Silver Valley and Albion were both approved ahead of Thornhill in the 1996 OCP. It is likely the oldest Urban Reserve in Canada.

2. The geology of Thornhill is that of a fractured bedrock with many layers of clay deposit and pockets of water of various sizes trapped between the rocks – just ask a professional geologist.

3. Homes are built on rocks like in West Vancouver, California and on many volcanic islands all around the globe.

The obvious proof is the author of the last letter himself, who states that he had one built with a pool on top of it for his comfort that he was able to afford.

The costs of sewer, water and storm sewer are all borne by developers and not city ratepayers; developers will not develop if it does not make financial sense.

In fact, southwest Mission, which is also an urban reserve, has the same geology.

Let evidence-based science settle any issue and not deceitful biased speculative innuendo spread by self-interest groups.

3. The only accurate information is that there is a water shortage on Thornhill that can only be solved by developers bringing in city water.

Recent estimates provided by city engineers estimated the cost at $38 million, and not hundreds of millions as has been implied by the last letter writer.

Developers and not city taxpayers pay for city water.

Clean and safe potable water for all citizens is a basic human right whether one lives in Vancouver or on a First Nation reserve.

4. Yes, all should care about the future of Thornhill urban reserve as a lack of housing supply is one of the main drivers of inflated home prices; housing availability and affordability affect all of us, young and old, and whether you are an owner or a renter.

5. Fear-mongering by a few NIMBY activists who have enjoyed living in total seclusion on Thornhill and want to keep doing so ought to stop.

Anyone who bought property after the 1981 Urban Reserve designation ought to have known that they were buying into a future development area.

6. Spreading misinformation that it will cost all who live far from Thornhill smacks of a desperate attempt to scare citizens and is disingenuous.

I urge this council to continue to make decisions based upon evidence-based science for the betterment of all Maple Ridge citizens.

B. Meetarbhan

Maple Ridge

