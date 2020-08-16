One of the newest electrical box wraps in Pitt Meadows harks back to the 1921 Struthers General Store. (Special to The News)

LOOKING BACK: Happy to be have museum doors back open to the public

But, due to COVID, there are restrictions and safety guidelines guests will be asked to adhere to

By Leslie Norman/Special to The News

Hurray – we are open.

At the Pitt Meadows Museum, we have finally re-opened to the public on a limited basis, and we are looking forward to having visitors again.

Here is almost everything you need to know about visiting us this late August and September.

Both the General Store site and the Hoffmann Machine Shop site will be open Wednesdays through Thursdays from noon to 3:30 p.m.

We will not be open on Sundays just yet, but hope to do so by October.

Our community archives remain closed to on site visits, but staff are here to help you with research requests and other history questions via email, website, and Messenger.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Museum reopening to the public

We also have a host of online and exterior exhibits and programs including:

At the Virtual Museum of Canada site: “One Man’s Passion: Hans Hoffmann’s Engines” and “Buildings through Time: Harris Road Then and Now” walking tour.

At our website (at pittmeadowsmuseum.com) offers all sorts of good stuff including our interactive community history map and our memory band definitions.

On social media: our Facebook page for Memory Mondays; Out of the Box Artifacts; Museum Sunday crafts and, for the remainder of August and into September, our on-line Heritage Thursdays For Children sessions.

At YouTube: we have a host of videos on YouTube including those produced by the Museum’s Balloon Head Productions and, also, videos from ghost hunting sessions from earlier in the 2000s.

At the exterior: our volunteer maintained garden; our memory band; our farm machinery; and the newest electrical box wrap that harks back to the 1921 Struthers General Store.

This year, we are lucky to have two summer students, one funded under the government of Canada’s Canada Summer Jobs Program and working in our collections area, and the other funded by the government of Canada and the Canadian Museum’s Association’s Young Canada Works in Heritage Institutions program and working in our programs area doing online programs and posts and preparing our popular Christmas School Tour for shipping out to classrooms on outreach.

Both students are also restoring our memory band and it is looking great.

Once back in place you can access the definitions on our website at pittmeadowsmuseum.com.

Now, for the pesky but necessary rules.

Once we are open, we will allow four visitors at one time in our galleries at each site or up to six if you are visiting in a family bubble.

You will be asked and must respond honestly to the health and travel questions, and you will be required to supply contact tracing information.

RECENT COLUMN – LOOKING BACK: Decades of work in the Pitt Meadows bogs

Once inside, hand sanitizing, arrow following, and physical distancing are required – and we strongly encourage the use of a mask and will insist on it if the any level of government makes it mandatory (we can supply one for a small donation).

Our staff will greet you while wearing a face shield – thank you Mike at Packright for the donation of these.

We will then ask the questions and explain the rules and hand you a “Welcome to My Shop” or “Welcome to My Store” self guided tour booklet.

After that, enjoy but remember do not touch anything.

Oh, and please note, go before you leave home as there will be no public washrooms available at our sites for the foreseeable future.

Thank you, and we hope to see you soon.

– Leslie Norman is the curator of the Pitt Meadows Museum and Archives

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

HeritagehistoryPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LOOKING BACK: Taking a trip… back in time

Just Posted

LOOKING BACK: Happy to be have museum doors back open to the public

But, due to COVID, there are restrictions and safety guidelines guests will be asked to adhere to

Work will disrupt traffic on Dewdney Trunk Road

Maple Ridge city hall has plans to keep lanes open during busy commutes

Continued quest for political office has Dozie eying seat in Victoria

Maple Ridge man seeks to unseat current NDP MLA Bob D’Eith ahead of next provincial election

Real Estate sales top 10-year average

Sales were way up in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in July

Local A&Ws operators rally to help beat MS

Annual burger event goes ahead, despite COVID, to help in the fight against multiple sclerosis

QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

Canada’s national police force marks its 100th anniversary in 2020

Jagmeet Singh calls for ‘systemic change’ for policing during Vancouver Island visit

NDP federal leader met with the friends and family of Chantel Moore on Sunday

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to sexual assault

Alleged incident occurred on South Fraser Way on Saturday morning

Thousands of CRA and government accounts disabled after cyberattack

Federal authorities scrambling for answers

Vancouverites party on the streets, in spite of celebrity messaging

Police say they quickly shut down an impromptu street gathering

From masks to cohorting, a guide to back-to-school rules across the country

B.C. school districts are to post final return details online by Aug. 26

Robert Trump, U.S. president’s younger brother, dead at 71

‘He was not just my brother, he was my best friend’

VIDEO: Seal pup and mom play and ‘kiss’ in Oak Bay Marina

BRNKL seal cam captures harbour seal growing up in busy harbour

Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

Tl’uk seems healthy and strong, says researcher

Most Read