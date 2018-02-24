MacDuff’s Call: Taking fall for under-funded, cheap low-barrier model

I recently wrote about my views relating to the Salvation Army being the operator of the proposed shelter and supportive housing facility that B.C. Housing is proposing to build on Burnett Street.

I stated: “I believe the appropriateness of the proposed shelter and housing location will be dependent on the model that is adopted for the facility and the supports that are aligned with it.”

I also stated that if it is done right, I see no reason why this location would not work, especially with the Salvation Army as the operator.

However, having now gone to the B.C. Housing open house held on Jan. 29 to view the proposed model, and having listened to the service providers who were present explain their services, then to a client of those services, I am left with serious concerns that it is not able to resource the service proposed for our community.

My concerns start with the facility design.

I have yet to find any literature that advocates to co-locate active addicts with those who are in transition or recovery.

Anyone who has dealt with an addict knows that while they are in recovery they are advised to stay away from the people who supported their addiction.

Yet, the Burnett Street model has transitioning addicts sharing elevators and common areas with those who are in active addiction; a dynamic that a Salvation Army representative stated, at the open house, the organization feels confident it can manage.

As much as I trust the Salvation Army’s commitment to that goal, I decided to look into what is presently happening in our community, where this dynamic is playing out within the existing agencies that are tasked with finding and providing housing for the homeless.

These agencies are listed on the B.C. Housing website as Coast Mental Health, Alouette Addictions Society and the Canadian Mental Health Association. RainCity Housing is another agency that provides the Intensive Case Management team in our community.

I had a conversation with a member of the ICM team at the open house and asked for clarification on its work. She shared that the team had housed 23 of the 40 people who were remaining at the RainCity shelter, which closed last May. The team now works with other street-entrenched people.

The team follows the Housing First model, whereby individuals, regardless of circumstances, are individually housed and provided with intensive supports to assist the person deal with their issues.

I asked her to define “intensive supports” and she shared that each person gets a weekly visit by one member of the team, who spends 45 minutes, on average, discussing needs.

I was shocked that 45 minutes per week was all that was being offered, as that did not match my expectation of “intensive.”

The ICM team member agreed it was not ideal, but it was all it can offer.

To get a clearer picture of how the services work, I was able to arrange a coffee meeting with a person who was homeless and recently housed and knows many of people that the ICM team members work with.

This person remains active within the street population and was very candid with me. For privacy reasons, I am not going to use that person’s name or gender. I will use the name Joe-Ann.

Joe-Ann said that people are often housed together, or join someone else who has gained housing, which is contrary to what the ICM team member told me and the Housing First model.

Joe-Ann admitted that it is very challenging for someone to get or stay sober, or clean, as they are often placed with little or no supports in close proximity to addicts, sex workers and drug dealing.

One scenario Joe-Ann shared, of many, related to four homeless men being placed in one house.

I was able to corroborate that through a property manager, Al Hogarth – a former council colleague of mine – and the agency involved, the Canadian Mental Health Association, via director of recovery and innovation, Lynne Heinemann.

Hogarth said the relationship with the tenants was actually quite good for about six months, but ended when the outreach worker stopped making regular visits, which culminated in other people staying in the house.

Over the next two years, Hogarth confirmed, the house became a hive of activities involving drug dealing, sex work and fighting that resulted in calls by neighbours to the RCMP.

Hogarth said he just managed to terminate the agreement, and CMHA confirmed to me that it will no longer be providing services in Maple Ridge.

While this example may make a case for having a larger building that has on-site supervision, such as the proposed Burnett Street model, the experience Joe-Ann shared raises some concerns.

B.C. Housing needs to have an honest conversation about these.

The public deserves honesty when they are being asked to open their neighbourhoods to these necessary supports, because agencies like Salvation Army, Coast Mental Health, Alouette Addictions and Canadian Mental Health Association, who are all busting their butts trying to deliver the services, don’t deserve to take the fall for an under-funded model that is being dressed up to look like something it’s not.

Cheryl Ashlie is a former Maple Ridge school trustee, city councillor, constituency assistant and current

citizen of the year.