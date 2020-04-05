Maple Ridge cyclist appreciative of strangers’ kindness

Thanks to the nurse and others who came to injured biker’s aid

Dear Editor,

The article by Gerald Martin [RE: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak, March 21, The News] reminded me of something that happened to me a week ago.

I was straddling my bike and waiting for the light to change on the corner of Dewdney Trunk [Road] and 228th [Street].

When it did, I attempted to swing my leg over the bike so I could walk it. My leg caught on something and I took a rather serious fall.

The number of concerned viewers was impressive.

I had several come to me to ask if I was all right, and even had drivers stop and inquire.

Where I was (traffic wise) on the street was dangerous but I was able to get to safety.

Catching my breath was difficult as I was rammed in the chest by my handle bars so I was unable to say “thanks,” which I do now to those who stopped and cared.

A passerby came up to me, identified herself as a Maple Ridge nurse who carried Band-Aids. She applied them to spots where blood was running.

I never asked her name but she also has my thanks.

I consider her my angel in this instance.

Barry Bentley, Maple Ridge

