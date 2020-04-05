Gerald Martin wants to say thanks to his “angel,” who showed him compassion and generosity, while others could not. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge cyclist appreciative of strangers’ kindness

Thanks to the nurse and others who came to injured biker’s aid

Dear Editor,

The article by Gerald Martin [RE: Maple Ridge octogenarian grateful to angel for kindness amid outbreak, March 21, The News] reminded me of something that happened to me a week ago.

I was straddling my bike and waiting for the light to change on the corner of Dewdney Trunk [Road] and 228th [Street].

When it did, I attempted to swing my leg over the bike so I could walk it. My leg caught on something and I took a rather serious fall.

READ MORE: RCMP to flash lights and sound sirens in support of health care workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The number of concerned viewers was impressive.

I had several come to me to ask if I was all right, and even had drivers stop and inquire.

Where I was (traffic wise) on the street was dangerous but I was able to get to safety.

Catching my breath was difficult as I was rammed in the chest by my handle bars so I was unable to say “thanks,” which I do now to those who stopped and cared.

A passerby came up to me, identified herself as a Maple Ridge nurse who carried Band-Aids. She applied them to spots where blood was running.

OTHER INCIDENTS OF KINDNESS: Donations pour in to ensure Maple Ridge hospital staff are fed

I never asked her name but she also has my thanks.

I consider her my angel in this instance.

Barry Bentley, Maple Ridge

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Just Posted

Pet owners encouraged to be proactive in caring for their animals

Maple Ridge SPCA shelter is closed to the public, but adoptions and fostering are still possible

Maple Ridge cyclist appreciative of strangers’ kindness

Thanks to the nurse and others who came to injured biker’s aid

LETTER: Please use common sense in dealing with COVID

Aspiring artists wants people to follow the rules to help keep everyone safe

IN IT TOGETHER: Celebrating inclusion in team humanity

In this time of stress and uncertainty, every single thing we do to cure this world

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Insurance shock for B.C. condo owners

Claim-free two-year-old townhouse complex told premium will nearly triple

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Most Read