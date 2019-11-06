Betty Jensen and her great granddaughter, Sydney, during Jensen’s last Christmas in 2016. (Special to THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge girl relays a soldier’s love story

Sydney Colpitts was so moved by her great grandparents’ courtship that she shared it in a poem

Soldier in Love

She sits in her chair

Holding his favourite shirt

Awaiting his return

Wondering.

He lies in a ditch,

To take a rest, thinking of her

Of what he would do

To hold her again

Anything.

She flips through the channels

She calls up her friends

But nothing can get her mind off him

No matter what, she feels alone

Lonely.

He looks at the bodies

The awful sight

Trying to think of home

But nothing can get his mind off this

Trapped.

She looks through albums

At old pictures of them

She smiles at the thought

It’s like a breath of fresh air

Memories.

He thinks of her, through day and night

Their ups and downs

And the memories they’d created

Thinking.

She waits for him,

He longs for her.

Until he comes home,

A Hero.

Love.

By Sydney Colpitts of Maple Ridge (written at age 9 years – she’s now 16)

Editor’s note: Sydney’s poem was inspired by the story of her great grandparents, Betty and Earl Jensen.

Earl and Betty met during the Second World War. Betty was a young English girl, all of 15. Earl was 20.

The Saskatchewan boy was serving in the Canadian army with the 12th Manitoba Dragoons and was involved in the liberation of Holland.

A short time later, however, he was injured by an exploding landmine and taken to a Belgian hospital to convalesce.

He subsequently lost his hearing in one ear, and picked shrapnel out of his face for year to come. He was ultimately sent home to Canada (settling in the Lower Mainland), and the young couple continued to correspond until Betty turned 18.

That’s when Earl asked her parents for permission to marry Betty.

They said yes.

Not knowing a soul, she came to Canada at age 18, and the two were wed on May 7, 1947 – two weeks after she arrived.

They were married for more than 50 years, Earl dying much too young at age 75.

Betty passed away in Maple Ridge two years ago, at age 88.

The couple have one daughter and one son, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren (who never met Earl).

 

Earl and Betty Jensen in their later years together. (Special to THE NEWS)

(Special to THE NEWS) Earl and Betty Jensen met while he was stationed overseas during the Second World War.

