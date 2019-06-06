(THE NEWS/files) Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall. Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall. (THE NEWS/files)

Mayor’s Message: Losses will never be forgotten

These stories are the truth of war: Pitt Meadows mayor

A message from Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall, on behalf of council, recognizing the 75th anniversary of D-Day, on Thursday, June 6.

On behalf of council, staff and the community of Pitt Meadows, I would like to acknowledge the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

On June 6, 1944, known as D-Day, 14,000 Canadians landed on Juno Beach in Normandy as part of one of the largest military operations in history.

About 90,000 Canadians took part in the Battle of Normandy, which unfolded with support from countless other Canadians at home and overseas.

The victory in Normandy, which opened the way to Germany from the west, tragically came at enormous cost.

Canadians suffered the most casualties of any division of the British Army Group.

These losses will never be forgotten.

READ ALSO: Reflecting on the sacrifices made.

Of this anniversary, we acknowledge and remember the sacrifices and dedication of Canadians – Canadians, who lost their lives at war, and those, who through their bravery and service, fought for the freedom and peace that our families now enjoy.

Local heroes, veterans and ex-service members, and your descendants, we will continue to honour you by remembering and sharing your stories.

These stories are the truth of war. Your stories of courage, suffering, faith, camaraderie, determination and justice live on through your country and community.

As we give thanks for the selfless sacrifices made by citizens in service of their country, may we never forget the impact of war and price of peace for generations to come.

Bill Dingwall, mayor

City of Pitt Meadows

