Anita Place Tent City and fire department have worked to improve safety there. (THE NEWS/files)

News Views: Action time

New Maple Ridge mayor wants to work with senior governments.

Here we go again on homelessness.

Maple Ridge’s new mayor, Mike Morden, doesn’t like to use that term.

He suggests the issue is more about addiction. He wants assessments done on each person living without a home, and campaigned on the message that more detox beds are required, that laws need to be enforced. He also wants to close the homeless camp.

But he’s the mayor-elect, not a police officer, nor a lawyer, nor a judge.

Firefighters can detail the safety risks at a camp such as Anita Place, but they can’t clear it, either.

Cities also don’t fund or provide detox or recovery beds.

Some are publicly funded, some are private. Some have medical staff on site, others don’t. Some cost a lot.

In short, they need to be funded. Morden says he wants to work with senior governments.

Meanwhile, B.C. Housing has promised up to $15 million to build a permanent support housing and homeless shelter in Maple Ridge.

And temporary modular housing just opened days before the municipal election to help clear those staying a Anita Place. Emergency shelter beds are also available at the Salvation Army building and the Baptist Church, through the Hope for Freedom Society, as cooler weather approaches.

The previous council rejected a property on Burnett Street for the supportive housing facility, after residents petitioned against it. They also petitioned against the Royal Crescent site. And some of those who assisted in those protests or supported them are now on council.

Morden, when president of the chamber of commerce, started a petition opposing the purchase of the former motel on Lougheed Highway for long-term housing.

Morden started the Action Maple Ridge group, which opposed another site along Lougheed Highway for a supportive housing, shelter facility.

Morden also denounced the Royal Crescent location.

The Action Maple Ridge group opposes the low-barrier model, which, as the Sally Ann learned, is a funding requirement of B.C. Housing.

With the team Maple Ridge has elected, Morden will have his way. Now we will have to wait and see if they are able to make the city better for all its citizens.

Roosting up all those who were content to camp in the bushes and pushing them onto one street may have shown the extent of the problem. But it also showed the ugly side of this city and led us to where we are now, which is no further ahead than before.

– The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Previous story
Letter: ‘Touched by love and support for Pete’

Just Posted

Maple Ridge residents dump city-run garbage collection

Only 42 per cent of those voted were willing to pay $270 a year

News Views: Action time

New Maple Ridge mayor wants to work with senior governments.

Pedestrian struck on Kanaka Way in central Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries unknown

Change for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board

Two incumbents elected along with five new faces

Letter: ‘Touched by love and support for Pete’

‘He went through so much in his life’

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

New rules introduced to protect B.C. foreign workers from exploitation

More than 16,000 temporary permits issued last year

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson ‘feeling good’ after concussion

Rookie is back practising after being sidelined by Florida defenceman Mike Matheson

Metro Vancouver parking fees could rise to help pay for transit

Province tables bill that would generate an extra $10 million each year

UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

Pipeline opponents blast Trans Mountain re-approval plan

Environmental advocates, First Nations leaders say NEB review has same flaws as it had before

Opioid crisis may be shortening British Columbians’ life expectancy: report

Canada among healthiest wealthy countries, but 8,000 overdose deaths since 2016 are causing concern

B.C. cold case helps ‘60 Minutes’ explain genetic genealogy

An arrest in the 1987 double-murder of two people from Victoria was one of three examples highlighted in a segment you can watch here

Delivery of cannabis could be impacted by postal strike

BC Liquor Distribution Branch look at alternative third-party delivery services

Most Read