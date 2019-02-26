News Views: Big freeze

RCMP arrested six people Sunday for violating a court order for the Maple Ridge homeless camp and other criminal code offences, including one man who barricaded himself inside a wooden structure and people who chained themselves to the outside of it.

Pivot Legal Society, which represents the camp, is now appealing Justice Christopher Grauer’s injunction for safety enforcement at Anita Place Tent City, where there have been six fires since its inception in May 2017.

On the weekend, police set up barricades on the streets around the camp, near the Haney Bypass, calling it an exclusion zone, a request by the RCMP that Pivot alleges the judge denied.

During the standoff Sunday, camp residents and supporters were allowed to leave the exclusion zone, but not return until the incident was resolved.

On Saturday, camp residents were asked for identification to be put on a list for housing, while the fire department enforced safety regulations imposed by the court order.

Meanwhile, electricity to the camp and heat to its warming tent were cut off Friday, when it snowed, and remained so even on Monday. Heat sources were also removed. An electrical panel had been tampered with, as had propane tanks.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said their primary concern was safety for all. But there was no heat to the camp all weekend, or afterwards.

Pivot also alleges misconduct by the city and RCMP for shutting off heat to the warming tent, thereby removing vital respite for residents in freezing temperatures.

How is that creating or enforcing safety?

No heating alternative was provided.

That is inhumane.

Camp residents, if they want to leave their belongings, and ‘homes’ behind – which some are reluctant to do (possibly fearing they might be tossed away) – can access a mat program at one of the local churches. But mat funding runs out at the end of March, while the Salvation Army’s extreme weather beds only open when temperatures go below zero, and its others are often full.

The city has yet to settle on a site for long-term supportive housing for the homeless, and the temporary modular facility is also full. So where are Anita Place residents, in particular those with mental health and addiction challenges, supposed to go?

For now, they freeze.

