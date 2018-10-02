News Views: Newspapers

A reminder not just of how much times have changed, but how much good work is still being done.

Oct. 1-7 is National Newspaper Week, a time to reflect on and recognize the work done by media organizations, large and small.

The work today, while online and in print, is much the same as always – good and bad, balanced, from local to international perspectives, all the while upholding democracy.

But the information no longer comes from just a printed agenda, a phone message or email, an anonymous package in the mail.

Social media has become a valuable tool for not just for media to share stories, but to find them, to engage with sources, to connect. Cell phones and apps make the latter easier than ever.

No longer does the news just land on a doorstep, either. It still does, and we still love the look and feel of newsprint, a strong, heavy headline coupled with a colourful, detailed image. It has a tangible quality that evokes many emotions, same as reading a paperback book, and speaks to our routines.

We love newsprint.

We also love the immediacy of the Internet.

When a story breaks, we can send out a notification on Twitter. We can post a short story on what breaking information we have. We can then run out to a scene or ask readers for help collecting an image or video, then update our story continuously as more information becomes available.

We can then share that story on social media, and readers can react, or add more detail, share their thoughts and feelings.

Many did when Pete Seigo passed away.

His story became the most read on our website since we began tracking such information. And through his story, we learned about ourselves.

In the past, we wouldn’t have known so many people cared except for hand-written letters to the editor. We still run those letters, as they are as important as the opinions to the left of them.

And we still tell Pete Seigo’s story in newsprint, but a collection of the most current and detailed events, providing more context.

National Newspaper Week serves as a reminder not just of how much times have changed, but how much good work is still being done, about the growing relationship between media and readers, how we all benefit from a relationship built on sharing and trust.

Together, our community is better.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News