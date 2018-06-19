News Views: Separation

To date, close to 2,000 children have been taken from their parents by the U.S. government.

The United States is torturing children, taking them away from their parents, caught trying to enter the country illegally.

In some instances, their parents have been sent home, the children left behind, warehoused in government care.

To date, close to 2,000 children have been taken from their parents and could remain separated for months. Who knows what long-term damage may result from this.

The U.S. government has defended it’s zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, but denied that breaking up families is a warning to others, a tool used as a deterrent.

But how could it be anything else?

President Donald Trump claimed again Monday that the separations were forced on his government by law. But numerous reports show that not be true, that no such law requiring children to be separated from their parents if they illegally cross the border exists.

What else is new.

The president is using this measure to force the Democrats to agree to his immigration bill, which includes the construction of a southern border wall.

It is just another example of his lust for authoritarian rule, and it is cruel.

Despite further claims that children are being used as pawns by criminals trying to enter the U.S., it is more so their parents trying to save them by fleeing danger – asylum seekers.

Trump doesn’t want the U.S. to be a migrant camp?

Their is no justification for the forced separations, no hiding behind some perceived law.

That would be cowardly.

Denying children the love and closeness of a parent, stripping away their sense of safety, inflicted stress and trauma, is torture – government-sanctioned child abuse, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Don’t listen to the rhetoric. Don’t look away.

Fight for families to be reunited.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News