B.C. Attorney General David Eby announces options in fall referendum on electoral reform, B.C. legislature, May 30, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

News Views: Three choices

The NDP government unveiled the options for the Nov. 30 mail-in referendum on Wednesday.

B.C. residents will have three choices for electoral reform in a November referendum.

Two of the voting systems have never been used before. And the third was previously rejected by the province’s citizens’ assemblies.

The current first-past-the-post system elects candidates with the most votes in 87 ridings.

The NDP government unveiled the options for the Nov. 30 mail-in referendum on Wednesday.

Attorney General David Eby has decided the ballot will contain two questions – the first being a choice between the current system a proportional representation one. Only a majority is needed in the first vote to allow responses to count on three types of possible new voting systems:

• dual-member proportional, where neighbouring pairs of voting districts in B.C. would be combined into a single, two-member constituency, except for the larger rural districts, which would remain unchanged;

• mixed-member proportional, which combines single-member districts with party list candidates added to give each party the number of seats determined by their share of the province-wide vote;

• rural-urban proportional representation, with multi-member districts for urban and semi-urban areas, with voters choosing their MLA on a ranked ballot.

B.C. Premier John Horgan claims the existing system gives absolute power to people who get the minority of votes.

No, it rewards the one who gets the most.

Opposition Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson thinks the current system works fine and that the options will only confuse voters. He called them “alphabet soup” and said some have never been heard of before. He suggests that the NDP is only trying to appease its partner in government, the Green Party.

But maintaining the status quo for historical reasons isn’t a strong rationale. Voters deserve a say, and again they will have it.

The campaign period for the different systems will start July 1, with the ballots to be mailed in between Oct. 22 to Nov. 30.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Previous story
Web poll: Do you support a new a decongestion charge in Metro Vancouver?

Just Posted

News Views: Three choices

The NDP government unveiled the options for the Nov. 30 mail-in referendum on Wednesday.

Rare tribute concert celebrates Floyd and the “Fab Four”

PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd and The Day Trippers: Vancouver’s Own Beatles Experience performing at the ACT

Bigger fireworks show for Pitt Meadows Day

Extra security will be on hand this year.

Voters can decide in the fall on new way to elect politicians

Maple Ridge MLA Bob D’Eith led working group on electoral reform

Fund Run registration still open

Participants can register for the Fund Run up until 8:30 a.m. on race day

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Surrey, Langley addresses on Parade of Homes June 10, with funds for school program

25th annual tour hosted by Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

5 to start your day

‘Disturbing’ incident in Langley, no charges in chicken abuse case and more

Crews battle three-alarm fire in east Vancouver

Several streets, including the Georgia Viaduct, were closed

Man arrested after woman says she was held captive in Richmond home

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing

Most Read