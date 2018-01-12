The proposed location at 11749 and 11761 Burnett Street is behind an oil change business. (Google Maps)

News Views: Welcome

Province purchasing property for supportive housing units and shelter beds.

The provincial government, not the city of Maple Ridge, has chosen a site to build a supportive housing and emergency shelter facility in Maple Ridge.

It’s about time.

The province will spend $3.6 million to purchase property at 11749 and 11761 Burnett Street, just north of Lougheed Highway in the downtown area, for 40 new supportive housing units and relocation of up to 40 shelter beds.

The complaints have started already

The property is next to a seniors complex, in a residential and commercial area an near two schools.

The province picked the site, without consulting the city.

So the province will take the brunt of the backlash, which accompanied the two other previous proposed locations for this facility.

But it has to go somewhere.

A committee assembled by then-MLAs Doug Bing and Marc Dalton, both Liberals, recommended a different location and that it not be low-barrier, nor downtown on Lougheed Highway or Dewdney Trunk Road.

The new NDP provincial government ignored those recommendations.

As Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan pointed out, the previous provincial government backed down to criticism.

This one has now shown it’s not afraid of opposition, that issues related to homelessness, specifically mental health and addiction, need to be addressed.

The Salvation Army will run the new facility. Hopefully it brings with it a sound neighbourhood liaison plan, and continues with a more open approach.

The province is also allocating $15 million to an affordable rental housing project being discussed with Maple Ridge on property the city owns at 21375 Lougheed Hwy., for housing and supports for families and seniors.

The the province will purchase land to set up temporary re-purposed modular housing, as well, and increase support for mental health and addictions care in Maple Ridge through the Intensive Case Management Team.

There will be conflict.

There will be adjustments.

There will still be homeless people.

But as a city, as a province, we can’t continue as we have, working in bits and pieces and leaving our most vulnerable residents out in the cold.

– Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News

Previous story
MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

Just Posted

Community rallies with Maple Ridge restaurateur

Downtown eaterie target of online campaign

Underpass, overpasses pitched for Pitt Meadows

Council critical of Gateway work so far

New driving legislation carries hefty fine for Maple Ridge driver

Superintendent could also enact a driving ban of three to six months.

News Views: Welcome

Province purchasing property for supportive housing units and shelter beds.

Accused cop killer makes second court appearance

Oscar Arfmann appeared briefly in Abbotsford court Friday morning

UPDATED: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

Two suspects fled from Eighteen Pastures golf course.

Bartley wins Spengler Cup gold

Former NHLer now playing in Sweden

Aldergrove-based mushroom firm joins Pennsylvania grower

The management teams in place will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

BCHL to hold moment of silence for team owner

Vernon Vipers owner Duncan Wray died suddenly Thursday on his 68th birthday

Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

5 to start your day

Snow closes schools in Chilliwack, a minor hockey team is being sued over hotel damage, and more

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Most Read

  • News Views: Welcome

    Province purchasing property for supportive housing units and shelter beds.