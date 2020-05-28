ON COOKING: Chef goes a little over the top integrating bacon

His unexpected jam recipe is garnering attention in kitchens and at fair alike

by Chef Dez/Special to Black Press Media

Let’s talk rosemary maple bacon jam… Yes, I said bacon jam.

Many people sing the praises of bacon, and I am no different. What happens, however, when you take that wonderfully complex flavour and turn it into jam?

True bliss.

Recently I featured my recipe for rosemary maple bacon jam at a local fair and the popularity of this recipe was overwhelming… so I decided to share it with you.

The best tip I can give you is to use premium bacon from a butcher for best results. This is not a recipe for your “run of the mill” grocery store brand.

Don’t get me wrong, you can still do it with regular bacon, but the results are much better with premium bacon.

Also, this recipe is not a place for dried rosemary. Fresh rosemary full of wonderful essential oils is the way to go.

Oh, and one last note on the ingredients, please use pure maple syrup and not regular pancake syrup.

Somebody asked me “what do you put bacon jam on?” I replied “Everything!”

Seriously though, this is awesome on crackers with goat cheese, pizzas, bruschetta, sandwiches, and almost anywhere you would like a sweet and savoury concoction.

Enjoy! You can thank me later…

ANOTHER RECIPE: Dumpling-sized pastas make for hardy soup

.

Rosemary Maple Bacon Jam

Makes approximately 2 cups

“The perfect topping for almost any appetizers you may be thinking of offering to your guests, like bruschetta, cheese & crackers, canapés, etc. My favourite is paired with soft unripened goat cheese (chevre) as the creamy tanginess is the perfect match for this sweet complex concoction.”

1 pound bacon slices, cut into 1/4 inch pieces

2 medium onions, quartered and sliced thin

6 to 8 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup black coffee

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary

Add the bacon pieces to a large, heavy bottomed pan or dutch oven.

Turn the heat to medium/high and cook the bacon until almost crisp (browned and cooked, but not crisp), reducing the heat to medium as it starts to turn brown, stirring occasionally, approximately 20 minutes.

Remove the cooked bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside on paper towels to drain.

Remove all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the pan.

Turn the heat to medium and stir in the onions to the tablespoon of bacon fat followed by the garlic.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until this onion/garlic mixture is softened and slightly browned, approximately 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the coffee, brown sugar, maple syrup, vinegar, rosemary, and reserved bacon.

Stir to combine and increase the heat to medium/high to bring to a boil.

Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium/low and simmer uncovered for approximately 90 minutes until the mixture is syrupy and has a jam like texture.

Transfer this mixture to a food processor and pulse a few times until the consistency/texture is what you desire.

Will last up to three weeks in your refrigerator.

.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Ask a Chefcooking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Chef Dez is a self-proclaimed bacon lover, through and through. But he takes it up a notch with his rosemary maple bacon jam, and he’s sharing that recipe. (Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
COLUMN: Canada needs to remember rural communities as thoughts turn to pandemic recovery

Just Posted

ON COOKING: Chef goes a little over the top integrating bacon

His unexpected jam recipe is garnering attention in kitchens and at fair alike

WEATHER: Temperatures to reach 21 degress in Ridge Meadows

Increasing cloudiness is forecasted early Thursday

Maple Ridge liquor store donates portion of sales to food bank

Friends In Need Food Bank will receive an infusion of cash from JAK’S in Westgate

LETTER: Support for music and arts industry critical during COVID, says MLA

A Maple Ridge-Mission politician talks about the current state of the entertainment world

Spike of bear calls to Conservation Officer Service prompts calls for prevention

‘We want to do everything we can beforehand to reduce conflict,’ said Sgt. Todd Hunter

B.C. retirement home creates innovative ‘meet-up’ unit for elderly to see family face-to-face

Innovative ‘purpose-built’ unit keeps residents safe when seeing family for first time since COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

Death toll rises in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

Number has risen to 22, making it the worst to date in B.C.

Fraser Valley libraries to offer contactless hold pick-ups

FVRL Express — Click, Pick, Go service to be offered at all 25 locations starting June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

COLUMN: Canada needs to remember rural communities as thoughts turn to pandemic recovery

Small towns often rely on tourism, which has been decimated by COVID-19

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Most Read