ON THE PAGE: FVRL Express launches Monday

It’s as easy as click, pick, and go at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows libraries starting next week

Pitt Meadows Library is looking a little different these days. With this overview shot, people can see what the FVRL Express service looks like from behind the scenes. (Special to The News)

By Afton Schindel/Special to The News

Can’t wait to get your hands on some new reading material?

Eager to have a new television show to binge watch?

Starting Monday, June 1, Fraser Valley Regional Library is expanding service so that you can pick up items using FVRL Express.

The contactless pickup service will take place at all 25 locations, and it allows customers to place holds using the online catalog or by phoning the library.

Behind the scenes, library staff are working to prepare your holds for the new pickup service and make getting them into your hands as safe, and as quick as possible.

Did you have items on hold before the library closure?

Not to worry!

We’ve already processed them and they are waiting for pickup.

RELATED: Library cards, ebooks available online in Fraser Valley

The inside of our libraries are starting to look a little different as we package up holds and prepare for this new service.

There are tons of materials just waiting to go out.

After you receive email notification that your items are ready for pickup, you will have three weeks to pick them up.

When you arrive at your pick up library, follow all ground markings and signs to the pick-up point.

At the pick-up point, show your library card or ID.

Library staff will retrieve your packaged holds, place them outside the door, and motion to you when it is safe to step forward and retrieve your package.

The FVRL Express service will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays at both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows libraries.

Days of operation may vary for other libraries in the FVRL system.

Please note that you need to be waiting outside the library no later than 4:45 p.m. for pick up as our libraries close at 5 p.m.

We have also expanded the amount of items cardholders can borrow at a time.

Regular cardholders can now place holds and borrow up to 120 items at a time and Intro Card and eCard customers can check out up to 10 items.

PAST COLUMN: Library doors may be closed by Maple Ridge librarians still available to help

Book drops will also re-open to receive returns starting June 1 and remain open 24/7.

Just keep in mind, any oversized Playground items, such as birdwatching backpacks, ukuleles, telescopes or SPRK+ cannot be returned at this time – so please feel free to enjoy them a little longer. No late fines will accrue.

Have questions for staff?

During FVRL Express hours, staff will also be available by phone to answer questions you might have about FVRL Express, other library services, and to answer reference questions.

We’re also gearing up for the Summer Reading Club, which will launch on June 12. Registration will take place online this year, so be sure to check out FVRL’s website for the details and to stay up-to-date with events.

Virtual performances will be released throughout the summer, with some great shows to tune into through our website and social media channels. There will also be prize giveaways all summer long.

For more information about Fraser Valley Regional Library services, including FVRL Express and Summer Reading Club, check out our website or phone your local library.

– Afton Schindel is the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s community librarian supervisor at Pitt Meadows library

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BooksCoronavirusPitt Meadows