OP-ED: Nothing inconvenient about safe ride home

The number one excuse police hear from people who have chosen to drive after drinking is that other modes are inconvenient – to leave your car at home, to wait for a taxi, to bother a sober friend or family member.

It’s also inconvenient to leave your vehicle at a location after drinking, as you have the hassle of getting back the next day to retrieve it.

And, if you are the safe ride, you have to wait for everyone to be ready to leave.

It’s all inconvenient.

What else is inconvenient?

Being pulled over by police and blowing over the legal limit. Then the hassle really starts.

First, your car will get towed and impounded. Next, you will receive a driving suspension. Then, this goes on your permanent driving record.

Or, say you don’t get pulled over, but crash your car. In addition to receiving a driving suspension, you now have to deal with the fact that ICBC may not cover your insurance.

You’re also out of pocket to fix your car or buy another one, not to mention your insurance rates will certainly go up.

Or, worse, what if the crash you caused hurts or kills another person?

That person could be you.

There are consequences to drinking and driving, and they don’t just affect you, but your family and friends.

Planning a safe ride takes a bit of work, but it’s worth it.

We don’t make the best choices when we have been drinking, so please don’t wait until you are impaired to make the decision to be safe.

By the end of November, Ridge Meadows RCMP had removed more than 489 impaired drivers from our streets this year.

We see that as saving at least 489 lives. Maybe even more.

The fact remains that for the communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, the majority of deaths on our streets come from a combination of impaired driving and excessive speeding.

The part of this job we dread most is knocking on doors and telling loved ones that tonight they have lost someone.

We urge you to take every action you can to make yourself, your loved ones and other innocent people, safe on our roads this holiday season.

If you weren’t aware, there is Operation Red Nose, a free service that offers to drive you and your vehicle home from any location. Call 604-515-6673 (NOSE) or download the app through your app store or google play.

Please help us spread this message.

Regards,

Supt. Jennifer Hyland

Ridge Meadows RCMP

