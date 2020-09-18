OUR VIEW: Fox fight continues

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox as shown in a 1981. This year’s 40th Terry Fox Run is a virtual event on Sept. 20. (Canadian Press/Special to Black Press Media)

Maple Ridge’s Fred Fox will be sharing the 40th annual Terry Fox Run – named after his little brother – with two special guests this weekend.

Due to COVID-19, a large community run that traditionally stretches from Pitt Meadows to Hammond can’t happen. So, Fred and his wife will be doing a smaller run – limited to their social bubble – with their three kids and two grandchildren, the youngest whom will participate for the first time.

Sharing this moment with the grandkids and talking about Terry’s indelible legacy means a lot to Fred, who said he’s overwhelmed to see how many worldwide still wanted to get out and run and donate, even with economic uncertainty and a global pandemic.

He recalled, during the early years of the run how his parents assumed the fundraiser would peter out.

Well, it has been four decades, and thanks to Terry’s supporters, his name-sake foundation has raised more than $800 million for cancer research, with annual runs around the globe still drawing about 300,000 participants.

There are many ways to remember this national hero.

For instance, there was a new line of Adidas runners and T-shirts released this past spring. There might soon be a Canadian $5 bill emblazoned with his image.

But, the most meaningful way remains the Terry Fox Run. That annual event, even during COVID, happens Sunday.

Terry was an incredible young man who changed the world by sharing his personal fight with cancer and his desire to end the disease.

We hope you’ll take some time this weekend to walk or run in his honour, and to collect or donate a few bucks for the cause so dear to his heart.

Lace up. Let’s ensure Terry’s legacy lives on for another 40 years.

