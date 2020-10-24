If you didn’t vote by mail, or at the advance polls, we hope you get out Saturday to cast your ballot in the 2020 provincial election. (Black Press Media files)

OUR VIEWS: Get out (or not) to vote

The B.C. election is happening on Saturday, Oct. 24. Please make sure to cast your ballot.

By the time you read this editorial, you may very well have already cast a ballot in the B.C. provincial election.

We’re seeing unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballot requests – just short of three quarters of a million as of this week – not to mention a pretty healthy turnout at the early polls.

But if you haven’t cast a ballot yet, or you’re not sure if you will, let us suggest a few reasons why you might want to.

• Kids – The main parties have very different promises on daycare, and each has made a number of pledges on education, including post-secondary education.

RELATED: Advance polls in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows see heavy turnout

• Seniors – Likewise, if you’re a senior or you have aging parents or grandparents, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a glaring spotlight on issues of health and care for our elders.

• The homeless – The massive growth in the number of people living on the streets and in the shelters of the Lower Mainland finally seems to have slowed, but it hasn’t stopped, and more work needs to be done to give people safe homes, health, and dignity.

• The environment – With logging, mining, oil and gas extraction, and a host of other issues under largely provincial purview, who rules in Victoria can have a big impact on the health of our corner of the world. That’s not to mention issues like rapid transit and encouraging electric vehicles.

• The budget – which party is more credible on balancing the books? Which party is making a better case for how important it is to go into debt right now, during a historic crisis, and handle that debt afterwards?

At least one of those issues ought to be enough to get you up off the couch. Check out the party platforms, consider their history, and make your call. And then grab your mask and pencil and head out.

____________________

