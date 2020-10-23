If you didn’t vote by mail, or at the advance polls, we hope you get out Saturday to cast your ballot in the 2020 provincial election. (Black Press Media files)

If you didn’t vote by mail, or at the advance polls, we hope you get out Saturday to cast your ballot in the 2020 provincial election. (Black Press Media files)

OUR VIEWS: Vote early for grandma

The B.C. election is happening on Saturday, Oct. 24. Please make sure to cast your ballot.

Early voting starts this week across British Columbia for the provincial election.

If you’ve ever considered voting early, this might be the year to do it.

There’s no reason that Elections BC can’t conduct a safe vote, even in the midst of a pandemic. Spacing out voters and poll workers, plexiglass shields here and there, and a little consideration and planning, should make it less dangerous than a visit to the grocery storey – and with masks and cleaning, that isn’t much of a risk, either.

RELATED: Advance polls in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows see heavy turnout

However, there’s no reason to get complacent.

Even with the vast number of mail-in ballots that have been sent out this year – more than 680,000 voters have requested them, which would amount to more than 30 per cent of all ballots if voter numbers are the same as in 2017 – the polls will likely see lineups this year.

In the past, most of that line would have been inside a nice warm, dry school or church. Now, with everyone spaced six feet apart, it’s going to be outside. Possibly in the rain. Or the wind. Hey, it’s Oct. 24, in a lot of B.C., that could be snow.

So if you didn’t get a mail-in ballot, and you have a car and the ability to drop in at one of the advance polls, maybe give it a try this year?

The best reason for doing so is that many of the folks going to the polls on election day will be elderly or disabled folks who don’t drive and don’t have the option of easily dropping by an advance poll. They’ll rely on their local polling place.

If you already have a mail-in ballot, you can use that. If you can vote early, ducking in on your lunch hour or on the weekend before grocery shopping, you can do that.

If your schedule is simply too tight – there is always election day. But spreading out our voting, both for our collective safety from COVID-19, and to give a break to the folks voting on Oct. 24, is a good idea this year.

.

____________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Editorialsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Maple Ridge traffic circle a potential ‘death trap’

Just Posted

If you didn’t vote by mail, or at the advance polls, we hope you get out Saturday to cast your ballot in the 2020 provincial election. (Black Press Media files)
OUR VIEWS: Vote early for grandma

The B.C. election is happening on Saturday, Oct. 24. Please make sure to cast your ballot.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows’ NDP incumbent Lisa Beare, believes Reese Witherspoon – seen here in the series “The Morning Show,” could best play her on the big screen. (Special to The News Apple TV+/TNS)
Maple Ridge candidates cast themselves in dramatic comedies

ELECTION LEVITY: MLA hopefuls reveal who should play them on the silver screen

The Jolly Coachman Pub in Pitt Meadows will be closed until Oct. 30 due to a case of COVID-19. (Google)
Pitt Meadows pub stays closed after COVID-19 case

Fraser Health advises patrons to self monitor for symptoms

Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner stands outside Fire Hall No. 4. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge fire hall and training centre soon to open

No exact date yet, but fire chief says opening “imminent”

The BC SPCA initiated a pledge for pet-friendly housing. (The News files)
Maple Ridge animal shelter wants pet-friendly housing

Tenants with pets more reliable, stay longer

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

The family of Anika Janz, who died after collapsing at school, has launched a GoFundMe to assist with funeral proceedings. (GoFundMe photo)
Family of student who died launches GoFundMe

Rick Hansen Secondary School student Anika Janz, 14, died after collapsing in PE class

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

Most Read