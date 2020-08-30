Skeptical of Maple Ridge mayor’s smiling demeanour

One letter writer questions where the real Mike Morden, with his ‘perpetual scowl,’ has gone

Dear Editor,

RE: Maple Ridge is all about quality of life, Aug. 27, The News]

I find it strange to see a happy upbeat Mayor [Michael] Morden talking up the beauty and benefits of life in Maple Ridge.

I’m used to years of perpetual scowls and complaints about everything to do with homeless people, downtrodden businesses, and lack of government help for dealing with his pet peeves.

Is this the new Mike?

Probably not.

I would like to remind Iron Mike that Tom Mulcair was looking good in his bid for prime minister until he started smiling.

Like Mike’s smile, it didn’t look real.

Stick with complaining; there are still homeless people skulking around and we still have crappy street lighting and open ditches.

The tinsel looks nice but this is still the most overtaxed and underserviced city in the Metro area.

Barry Billas, Maple Ridge

