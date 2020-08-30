Maple Ridge Mayor Michael Morden

Skeptical of Maple Ridge mayor’s smiling demeanour

One letter writer questions where the real Mike Morden, with his ‘perpetual scowl,’ has gone

Dear Editor,

RE: Maple Ridge is all about quality of life, Aug. 27, The News]

I find it strange to see a happy upbeat Mayor [Michael] Morden talking up the beauty and benefits of life in Maple Ridge.

I’m used to years of perpetual scowls and complaints about everything to do with homeless people, downtrodden businesses, and lack of government help for dealing with his pet peeves.

Is this the new Mike?

Probably not.

I would like to remind Iron Mike that Tom Mulcair was looking good in his bid for prime minister until he started smiling.

Like Mike’s smile, it didn’t look real.

Stick with complaining; there are still homeless people skulking around and we still have crappy street lighting and open ditches.

The tinsel looks nice but this is still the most overtaxed and underserviced city in the Metro area.

Barry Billas, Maple Ridge

.

___________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: O’Toole just a Canadian version of Trump

Just Posted

VIDEO: Maple Ridge realtor lauded for life-saving kindness

Debi Pearce was recognized by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

Skeptical of Maple Ridge mayor’s smiling demeanour

One letter writer questions where the real Mike Morden, with his ‘perpetual scowl,’ has gone

Shopping local key to recovery – chamber

COVID reminder: Small business owners are your friends and neighbours who need support

New program to help seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows postpone frailty

The Seniors Social Prescribing Program will connect older adults to resources

Motorcyclist dies on scene Saturday morning after accident on Dewdney Trunk Road

Crews responded to call shortly after midnight before attending to unrelated vehicle fire

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland, Soros

Soros is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Lehner makes 32 saves, Vegas blanks Vancouver 3-0 in NHL playoff clash

Golden Knights lead Canucks 2-1 in best-of-seven series

Fraser Health recruiting ‘health influencers’ to help bend the COVID-19 curve

People aged 20 to 29 now represent 30 per cent of the new cases

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

Breastfeeding during the pandemic: what we know and don’t know

There’s still little research to show if breastmilk transmits COVID-19

Most Read