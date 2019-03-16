Untrending: Spring means Social Media Camp

Spring is in the air, and the season is signaled by buds on the trees, birdsong in the morning, and the peeking of the daffodil and tulip bulbs from the cold ground. Weak sunshine cheers us and we look forward to more hours of daylight and more time outside.

For those of us who play in the digital space, spring also means a return of Social Media Camp, Canada’s largest such conference. Held each year in Victoria B.C., it brings together the brightest and the best of speakers, trainers, and teachers in the digital and social media marketplace.

This year, Social Media Camp celebrates its 10th anniversary.

I’m honoured to be on the coaching roster again this year. The coaching program is a unique feature of this conference, offering attendees the opportunity to access the expertise of a variety of social media specialists to enhance their experience of the event.

For example, in addition to working with small businesses, I’ll offer expertise to the government, skilled trades and not-for-profit sectors, while my Maple Ridge colleague, Cadi Jordan of Jordan Consulting, will offer her specialty in the spa, health and wellness sector. Coaches come from around the province and each offers something unique along with a broad general understanding of the philosophies and principals of good social media.

Along with perennial favourites Steve Dotto, known as Canada’s favourite geek, Vancouver’s Rebecca Coleman and the always insightful Bosco Anthony, the speaker lineup for this year includes, among others, San Diego’s Mari Smith, internationally known as the queen of Facebook, and Toronto’s Scott Stratten, co-author of five best-selling business books, and co-owner of UnMarketing Inc. Bookended by these stellar keynotes, the two-day event will be chock-full of workshops and presentations on building community, revenue generation, and using social media for social good.

In a case of excellent timing, the conference falls only a month or so after the March 19 release of my latest book, Digital Legacy Plan, A Guide to the Personal and Practical Elements of Your Digital Life Before You Die (Self Counsel Press 2019).

Based on the principles of the book, co-author Angela Crocker and I will be offering a digital legacy planning session at the Victoria event. This is a first on the subject. Crocker will also take the stage to discuss how to leverage education technology to serve your online community.

Social Media Camp is considered to be one of North America’s best and from my perspective, there is no better opportunity to stay current on how to use social media to support your business, product, service, or cause.

Vicki McLeod is an author, TEDx speaker, and award-winning entrepreneur. She is a business and personal coach and consultant. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or find her at vickimcleod.com.