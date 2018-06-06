Web poll: Are you concerned about gang violence in Metro Vancouver?

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed two Surrey teenagers are dead, following a late-nightshooting in South Surrey’s Campbell Heights neighbourhood that police believe was targeted.

Cpl. Frank Jang, at a news conference Tuesday morning, appealed for anyone with information regarding the activities of 16-year-old Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran (Jesse) Singh Bhangal, to come forward.

Jang said it is also too early to say if the killings were linked to the April 26 shooting death of 24-year-old Amin Vinepal, a Delta resident whose body was found on a rural stretch of 12 Avenue between 176 Street and 184 Street. In that case, a burning vehicle was also found nearby, at 187 Street and 28 Avenue, and investigators said they believed Vinepal’s death was linked to gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

It was Surrey’s 22nd recorded shooting so far this year. There were 88 shootings in 2015, 61 in 2016 and 59 in 2017.