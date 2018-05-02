Gas prices exceeded $1.60 a litre earlier this week. (files)

Web poll: Are you leaving Metro Vancouver to purchase gas?

The price dipped to 159.9 in Maple Ridge on Wednesday.

Gas prices continued to climb, with some Lower Mainland stations charging more than $1.60 a litre – an all-time high.

The highest earliest record price was 1.55 cents a litre, set in June 2014.

The price dipped to $1.59.9 in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, acccording to GasBuddy.

Dan McTeague, website senior analyst with GasBuddy,warned a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar could push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warms up.

April 1 also saw the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.


Letter: Gas prices a made-in-B.C. problem

