Web poll: Are you leaving Metro Vancouver to purchase gas?

Gas prices continued to climb, with some Lower Mainland stations charging more than $1.60 a litre – an all-time high.

The highest earliest record price was 1.55 cents a litre, set in June 2014.

The price dipped to $1.59.9 in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, acccording to GasBuddy.

Dan McTeague, website senior analyst with GasBuddy,warned a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar could push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warms up.

April 1 also saw the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.