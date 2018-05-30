Web poll: Do you support a new a decongestion charge in Metro Vancouver?

Commission is suggesting regional congestion point or multi-zone distance-based charges.

Metro Vancouver drivers pay more than 43 cents of tax – 17 of which is regional – per litre of gasoline. (Canadian Press/files)

The Mobility Pricing Independent Commission’s final report includes the potential to reduce congestion by up to 25 per cent in Metro Vancouver by implementing a decongestion charge.

Commission chair Allan Seckel has said the charge needs to be set at a level sufficient to unlock the considerable benefits of reduced congestion and more efficient mobility.

The commission is suggesting regional congestion point charges of $5 to $8 a day, and that such a charge could net up to $1.5 billion a year in Metro Vancouver.

The commission, alternatively, suggests multi-zone distance-based charges, of $3 to $5 a day, as well as reducing or eliminating fuel taxes and other charges.

Metro Vancouver drivers pay more than 43 cents of tax – 17 of which is regional – per litre of gasoline.

Revenue from such distance-based charges would be invested in more affordable transportation options, could reduce other costs of driving and offset those on low incomes, according to the commission.

It recommends more study before decision-makers consider next steps in designing a mobility pricing policy that is “fair and affordable.”


Most Read

