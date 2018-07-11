Web poll: Do you support ceasing train whistles within Maple Ridge borders?

In 2017, council was presented with a petition to help quiet the train blasts.

Trains are still using their whistles through Maple Ridge almost a year after city hall began an abatement process. (THE NEWS/files)

Train whistles are still echoing through Maple Ridge more than a year after the city said it was beginning Transport Canada’s whistle cessation process.

A year ago in April, council was presented with a petition from residents who asked the city to help quiet the train blasts.

But they continue.

Safety is an issue, and one of the keys is ensuring that all level crossings have lights, bells and control arms in place.

An engineering study had identified minor improvements at the rail crossings in Maple Ridge, at an approximate cost of $30,000.