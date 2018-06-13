Web poll: Was if fair for Maple council to approve itself a pay increase for next term to offset federal tax changes?

Current Maple Ridge council approved increases of more than 20 per cent, but with no net gain. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge council voted Tuesday to give the new mayor and council pay increases of approximately 20 per cent, to offset federal changes in tax laws.

With changes in federal tax laws, municipal office holders are losing a tax exemption on one-third of their salary with new federal tax reforms for 2019.

Councillors passed the motion unanimously, and wanted to be clear the pay increase will not give the next council an increase in take-home pay.

They approved a salary increase for the mayor of approximately 20 per cent, to $114,250, effective Jan. 1, 2019.

Remuneration for councillors has been based on 40 per cent of the mayor’s salary, so it will rise to $45,700.

The cost to the city would be a budget adjustment of $55,000 in 2019.