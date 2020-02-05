CBSA union members stage rally at Peace Arch border crossing

Members of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada staged a rally at the Peace Arch border Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Members of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada staged a rally at the Peace Arch border Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Members of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada staged a rally at the Peace Arch border Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Members of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada staged a rally at the Peace Arch border Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Members of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada staged a rally at the Peace Arch border Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Members of the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada staged a rally at the Peace Arch border Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The union representing Customs Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers staged a rally at the Peace Arch (Douglas) border crossing Wednesday to draw the public’s attention to its ongoing contract negotiations with the federal government.

Starting at noon, dozens of union members sporadically blocked southbound traffic to the border while motorists honked their horns.

The Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada is “demanding a fair wage increase that keeps up with inflation, better protections for members from CBSA management, and improved work-life balance.”

The union, according to a news release, is also asking CBSA to support pension reform, allowing officers to retire after 25 years of service without penalty, as is the case for other law-enforcement agencies.

CIU national president Jean-Pierre Fortin, who is based out of Ottawa but attended Wednesday’s rally, told Peace Arch News that the pension is a “key issue” in its bargaining.

“We have to keep in mind that the CBSA is the second-biggest law enforcement organization … in Canada. So we just want to be treated as such,” he said.

Pierre said the last round of bargaining took four years to come to an agreement on a “decent contract,” and CIU is now in its second year of bargaining for a new contract.

SEE ALSO: Border officers rally at B.C.’s Peace Arch

Although the border was fully operational Wednesday, Pierre said CIU will “in the very near future” assess “pressure tactics.”

“And it could certainly impact, you know, the public in general,” he said. “So we want to send a very clear message to the government to start bargaining.”

Wednesday’s rally marked the third the union has staged across the country, including previous protests in New Brunswick and Ontario.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows police release name of man found near trail

Coquitlam resident went missing a year ago

Karina LeBlanc named to Canada Soccer Hall of Fame

Maple Ridge native is second-longest serving member in women’s national team history

People checking out Maple Ridge Leisure Centre renos

Monday was first day, grand opening Feb. 23

Free mental health convos aim to fight stigma

Open Door Church to host four nights of stories and conversations about mental health

Two collisions on Lougheed early Wednesday

240th in Maple Ridge now clear

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

CBSA union members stage rally at Peace Arch border crossing

Union president says it will continue to assess “pressure tactics”

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky maneuver to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Uber lawyer says Surrey mayor ‘unintelligible’ in his opposition to ride-hailing

Michael Feder told the court that Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is ‘disingenuous’

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Most Read