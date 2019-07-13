PHOTOS: Bees and Blueberries Festival in Pitt Meadows

Dr. Bee Honeyland in Pitt Meadows held its eighth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival on the weekend, with educational displays about bees and honey production, and fun events for kids. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Dr. Ron Lin, who calls himself Dr. Bee, is a bee expert with a PhD in apiology, and has a passion for teaching people about his favourite bugs. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Donna Milburn, creates a bee hat out of balloons for Arjun Fernand and another balloon treat for his little brother Akshay. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
There were ukulele lessons to be had at the festival. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Kids lined up to get free pony rides at the festival.
Buttercup the pony got lots of treats from kids at the Bees and Blueberries Festival.

The eighth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival is happening this weekend in Pitt Meadows.

Dr. Bee Honeyland hosts the annual event at the farm at 17617 Ford Detour Road.

There is stage entertainment, free pony rides, wandering clowns, educational tours about bees and honey, a blueberry pie eating contest and more with the free admission.

READ ALSO: Bees facing high mortality after long, hard winter

It will happen again on Sunday, with Dilly the Clown on stage at 10:30 a.m., and activities running until a performer dons a beard of live bees at 3:30 p.m.

A portion of the store sales will go to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

 


Most Read