PHOTOS: Bees and Blueberries Festival in Pitt Meadows

The eighth annual Bees and Blueberries Festival is happening this weekend in Pitt Meadows.
Dr. Bee Honeyland hosts the annual event at the farm at 17617 Ford Detour Road.
There is stage entertainment, free pony rides, wandering clowns, educational tours about bees and honey, a blueberry pie eating contest and more with the free admission.
It will happen again on Sunday, with Dilly the Clown on stage at 10:30 a.m., and activities running until a performer dons a beard of live bees at 3:30 p.m.
A portion of the store sales will go to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.
