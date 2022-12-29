Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Can any NFL coach get QB Russell Wilson back on track?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss NFL’s stretch run

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts with just two weeks to go in the NFL’s regular season.

Discussion includes the playoff chances for the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Wilson’s ongoing struggles in Denver, player safety, Super Bowl picks and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: ‘The future is now’, says science journalist Bob McDonald

Just Posted

Karina LeBlanc doing work for UNICEF. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s Karina LeBlanc named to Order of Canada

Maple Ridge firefighters attended a house fire on Thursday, Dec. 29. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge firefighters douse bungalow fire

School board chair, Elaine Yamamoto. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school board appointed to committees

Blue Mountain Elementary will be raising money for their Grade 7 grad class through their annual bottle drive fundraiser. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge elementary school hosts bottle drive for upcoming grad class