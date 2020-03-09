Facing brain cancer with resilience

Workout to Conquer Cancer celebrates what our bodies can do and supports BC Cancer Foundation

This May, Ashley Sehmer is taking on a new challenge, BC Cancer Foundation’s Workout to Conquer Cancer, where she’ll commit to moving every day for 31 days while fundraising for innovations to cancer research and care at BC Cancer.

In 2016, Ashley Sehmer was newly married and pregnant when she began experiencing bouts of nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

“I knew something was off but couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” she says. “Something just wasn’t right.”

After what was originally thought to be severe morning sickness, Ashley was diagnosed with brain cancer – at just 34 years old.

Her pregnancy had to be terminated so she could undergo multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy.

Despite her harrowing experience and the recurrences she faced, her attitude remains optimistic.

“I feel very fortunate despite what I have been through,” she says. “I feel very lucky that I am able to do all of the things that a ‘regular person’ does.”

Ashley says in the years since her diagnosis she has found that staying active has played a large role in her keeping a positive outlook and helping her feel strong both physically and mentally.

“Being active has allowed me to take more control of my life again,” she says. “The way that you can beat cancer is by taking your life back, so that’s what I’ve chosen to do.”

This May she is taking on a new challenge: BC Cancer Foundation’s Workout to Conquer Cancer, where she will commit to moving every day for 31 days while fundraising for innovations to cancer research and care at BC Cancer.

Ashley knows firsthand the impact fundraising for the cause can have and is thankful for the care she continues to receive at BC Cancer.

“BC Cancer has helped me overcome the challenges that I have faced,” she says. “It has helped me find hope, meaning and the silver lining.”

MOVE EVERY DAY THIS MAY

Workout to Conquer Cancer is a movement by a community that celebrates what their bodies are capable of while raising funds for the BC Cancer Foundation.

Participants register as an individual or team and set their own personal fitness and fundraising goals with the commitment to engage in intentional movement each day.

Whether you walk, run, bike or dance, you can make an impact on people facing cancer in your community. Learn more at: www.workouttoconquercancer.ca

