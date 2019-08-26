BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: An epic ride to honour her mother

Avic Arenas says the Ride to Conquer Cancer gives her hope

Avic Arenas and her sister lost their mother, Victoria, to cervical cancer in 2018.

She says she participates in the Ride to Conquer Cancer to continue the fight and to support the BC Cancer Foundation to help others who need treatment.

“It’s just a very personal thing, but I know touches a lot of people,” Arenas says. “When I first did it, it just made me so happy to see that there is a chance for those who are still fighting.”

This year’s 200-km ride, which took place Aug. 24-25 across B.C., raised $9.1 million thanks to 2,100 riders.

“For those aspiring to ride, or support a rider – you should go for it. It’s overwhelming, it’s fun and it’s an amazing experience to come together with thousands to support a common goal. It fuels hope,” Arenas says.

