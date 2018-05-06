Whitecaps lost 1-0 to Minnesota. (Whitecaps FC)

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson thought his team played well enough to win on Saturday.

A “lapse in concentration” was the difference as 10-man Minnesota United defeated Vancouver 1-0.

Miguel Ibarra followed his own saved attempt to give Minnesota (4-5-0) the lead in the 60th minute. That was all the Loons needed as goalkeeper Bobby Shuttlesworth made three big saves in the final 30 minutes to preserve the clean sheet.

“I’m super disappointed because I didn’t think we got what we deserved,” Robinson said. “I thought we kept them at bay for 90 minutes, really, limited them to a number of shots.

“One lapse of concentration cost us at the end.”

Minnesota’s Mason Toye elbowed Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston during a corner and was sent off in the 50th minute for violent conduct.

Shuttlesworth finished with seven saves and Vancouver (4-5-1) outshot Minnesota 19-4, including two that went off the post.

“We kept knocking on the door, unfortunately we missed a couple of chances and we have to take the defeat on the chin,” Robinson said.

The Associated Press

Previous story
A letter to my former self

Just Posted

Good Reads: Discover new books and other library materials

Fraser Valley Regional Library offers easy-to-use, portable telescopes for loan.

On Cooking: Avocados for dessert

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo and a perfect time to share this recipe.

Gardening: Your outdoor garden is a pantry

It’s chock full of edible flowers, shoots and pods.

Homeless shelter opponents collecting signatures at Ridge Meadows Home Show

‘It’s a home show, and they’re anti-home,’ says Coun. Speirs

It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

Family event expected to draw 25,000

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

‘The definition of family is evolving’: collective housing creates community

People in Vancouver are finding innovative ways of blending their housing and social needs

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

10-man Minnesota United beats Whitecaps 1-0

A lapse of concentration cost the Vancouver team the game

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Man seriously injured after Downtown Vancouver assault

A 30-year-old man was rushed to hospital

UPDATE: Man missing from Coquitlam psychiatric hospital found

Shane Clay had gone missing on Friday

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Most Read