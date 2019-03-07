12 medals for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Athletes Sienna Kuznak and Chelsea Groves won five medals between them. (Contributed)

The Wayland Sports Trampoline team brought home 12 medals and numerous top 10 placements from their first competition of the season in Burnaby.

Every team member who competed placed top 10 in their category, noted coach Lilla Gulyas.

Some of the highlights from the weekend include the many medal winners:

Jordyn Schmidt took home a bronze in tumbling and a silver in double mini; Marlee Van Balkom earned two gold medals in trampoline and double mini; Taegan McAleese took home a silver on double mini; Alexis Piso earned a gold medal on double mini; and Izzy Moys went home with a bronze in trampoline.

The team’s two national hopefuls had great success this weekend, as Sienna Kuznak earned a bronze in trampoline, and silvers in tumbling and double mini. Chelsea Groves earned two silver medals in tumbling and trampoline.

One of the many great successes of the Wayland team this competition was 11-year-old Kuznak hitting the score on double mini to qualify for the 2019 Canadian Championships in Oshawa, Ontario this summer.

This was her first competition competing in Level 4 and she not only made top three on every apparatus, but also mobilized to the national level on double mini – her goal for the season.

Coaches Gulyas and Jessica Franklin “could not be more proud” of their athletes, and said they are looking forward to the many more successes to come this competitive season. They will be taking 12 athletes to Kamloops in March for their second competition.

