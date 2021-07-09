12-year-old golfer picks up first win of the season

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s B.C. schedule began its busy month of July in Chilliwack, hosting the first of five junior tour events in five weeks.

Among those making it to the podium is Pitt Meadows’ own Jaden August.

An elite field of junior golfers from across the province competed for titles in six divisions in the MJT Ford Series at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club, counting down the opportunities to gain valuable points on the MJT Order of Merit presented by RBC.

The MJT Ford Series event featured a hole-in-one contest for the tournament players along with a MJT Chilliwack Ford Go Golf junior clinic, which offered a free introduction to the game to young kids in the community.

After starting the season with two top-three finishes on the MJT BC junior tour, 12-year-old August returned to the top of the podium in the MJT peewee boys division, picking up his first MJT win of the season.

He recorded a pair of 72s (144), showing his consistency at Chilliwack Golf Club and winning the division in convincing fashion.

“It’s extremely exciting to win my division,” said August.

“I was playing my own game, staying in my own bubble, and staying patient.”

The Junior Tour in BC is back in action on July 12 and 13 at Ledgeview Golf and Country Club in Abbotsford.

More details can be found online at www.maplejt.com.

