3 Pitt Meadows golfers make top 100 PGA of BC golf professionals list

Curtis Baldwin was one of three Pitt Meadows golfers recognized in the 2022 list of Top 100 PGA of BC golf professionals. (PGA of BC/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows golf scene is once again in the spotlight as three local golf professionals have made their way onto the list of the top 100 golf professionals in the B.C. professional development program (PDP).

Graham Abraham, communications and marketing manager for the PGA of BC, explained that this list of top golf professionals in 2022 is meant to celebrate involved members of the provincial golf association programs.

“[It] acknowledges PGA of BC professionals who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities, the province’s golf industry, and most importantly, themselves,” said Abraham.

“The PDP provides an avenue to showcase and reward the diverse strengths of PGA of BC professionals by crediting their participation in continuing education, the association’s annual Buying Show and Awards Program, tournament competition, and various forms of volunteerism.”

Although no local members managed to make their way into the top ten rankings, denying them a chance to split a $5,000 bursary purse, they did cement their positions within the top 100.

Meadows Gardens Golf Club was particularly well-represented with two of its members making the list.

Both Curtis Baldwin, director of golf and sales, and Craig Barr, head golf professional, were included in the top 100 golf professionals of 2022. Baldwin finished tied for 42nd place, with Barr coming in at 88th place.

“There are an abundance of great professionals in the industry, and I am very honoured to be recognized as one of the top 100 professionals in the PGA of BC,” said Baldwin.

“Craig and I have been in the industry for a long time and are excited to see the next generation prosper. Hopefully, we can be a small part in their growth.”

Pitt Meadows Golf Club also had a member on the list – Wes Doka, head golf professional, who finished tied for 84th place.

Topping the list for the second year in a row was Brian McDonald from Fairview Mountain Golf Club, making him the first two-time winner of the program.

