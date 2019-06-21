Aaron Brown overcomes chilly temperatures to win 100 metres at Harry Jerome track meet

‘I don’t like it but that comes with the territory,’ said the 27-year-old who is from Toronto

Canada’s Akeem Haynes, left to right, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse show off their 4x100-metre bronze medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, August 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

On a night that felt more like late September than mid June, Aaron Brown won the 100 metres at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic.

It was 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday when Brown posted a time of 10.30 seconds.

“I don’t like it but that comes with the territory,” said the 27-year-old who is from Toronto and was a member of Canada’s bronze medal 4×100-metre relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. “Sometimes it’s not just the fastest time that matters, it’s about the training you get in.

“I just wanted to get through healthy, have a good run. I’m going to look down the road. I know it’s a long season.”

Jerome Blake, a 24-year-old who was born in Jamaica and now lives in Burnaby, B.C., was second in 10.42 seconds while American Remontay McLain was third in 10.52. Blake had earlier won the 200 metres in 20.89 seconds.

Phylicia George of Toronto, who has competed at three Summer Olympics in track and won a bronze medal in bobsled at the 2018 Winter Games, won the women’s 100-metre hurdles in 13.23 seconds, then about 30 minutes later was second in the 100 metres in 11.58 seconds.

“That second run was kind of like a workout for me,” said the 31-year-old. “The hurdles are my speciality. I was just working on my speed in the 100. I like to work on my speed to help with my hurdles.”

Khamica Bingham of Brampton, Ont., won the 100 metres in 11.54 seconds and the 200 metres in 24.06 seconds.

Kat Surin, daughter of Olympic gold medallist Bruny Surin, came into the meet hoping to run a time of 51.80 seconds or better in the 400 metres, which would qualify her for the world track and field championships this fall in Doha, Qatar. Surin finished second in the race in a disappointing 54.07.

“My legs at the end just were not moving,” said the St. Jerome, Que., native who recently graduated from the University of Connecticut. “I’m not sure what happened. It was a good experience. You can’t always be perfect.”

American Lynna Irby, the NCAA 400-metre champion, won the race in 52.34 seconds.

Austin Cole of Sherwood Park, Alta., won the men’s 400 metres in 46.31 seconds.

Regan Yee of South Hazelton, B.C., felt mixed emotions after winning the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase. Her time of nine minutes, 40.06 seconds set a Jerome meet record but missed the world championship qualifying by 6/100ths.

“I need to be happy with that,” said Yee. “It’s so close I know it’s there.

“But it is just so frustrating to run three kilometres and it comes down to inches.”

It was also was a frustrating night for Alyx Treasure of Prince George, B.C., who finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.71 metres, which ties for her best jump of the season.

It was exactly one year ago Treasure suffered a back injury that sidelined her for six months.

“We’re still trying to climb back and put the pieces together,” said Treasure, who missed at 1.76 metres. “Of course, it’s not fun to come out here and be humbled. But having my coach here and see some of the pieces come get back together, we have a lot to work on but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Treasure’s personal best is 1.94 metres, set at last year’s Commonwealth Games where she finished fourth.

Amina Smith of Lusby, Md., won with a jump of 1.88 metres.

The meet, held at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B.C., attracted over 200 athletes and offered $40,000 in prize money.

In other events:

Reid Buchanan of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., won the men’s 3,000 metres in 7:55.09. Vancouver’s Luc Bruchet was the top Canadian, finishing third in 7:58.54.

Corey Crawford of Oakland, N.J, leaped 7.34 metres to win the men’s long jump. Wilfred Samking of Winnipeg was second with a jump of 7.32 metres.

Riley Dolezal of Stanley, N.D., won the men’s javelin with a throw of 78.59 metres. Roan Allen of Ottawa was third with a toss of 61.98.

Shannon Osika of Waterford, Mich., won the women’s 1,500 metres in 4:09.76. Calgary’s Jessica O’Connell was second in 4:10.61.

Ariana Ince of Gonzales, Tex., won the women’s javelin with a toss of 61.41 metres with two-time Olympian Liz Gleadle of Vancouver second in 58.13 metres.

Max Hairston of Lower Gwynedd, Pa., won the men’s 110-metre hurdles in 13.97 seconds. Kenny Schultze of West Vancouver, B.C., was second in 14.40.

Mike Mason of New Westminster, B.C., won the men’s high jump in 2.21 metres.

American Hannah Green won the women’s 800 metres in 2:01.76 with Lindsey Butterworth of North Vancouver, B.C., second in 2:02.46

Christabel Nettey of Surrey, B.C., leaped 6.56 metres to win the women’s long jump.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

