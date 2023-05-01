The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting ceremony is set for May 13 at Jubilee Park. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting ceremony set for May 13

Event will occur at Jubilee Park, free ice cream and several performances planned

The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games take over the eastern Fraser Valley region later this summer and it will all become a little more real when the torch lighting ceremony occurs later this month.

Games organizers are inviting everyone to attend the free event at Jubilee Park (2552 McCallum Road) on May 13 at 3 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy a free scoop of Banter ice cream and take in performances from the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (ASIA) Big Band, Legacy Dance Productions and the J.D. Miner Band.

The event is being sponsored by the Abbotsford Tech District.

The ceremony will mark 100 days till the start of the Games, which run from Aug. 22 to 26 in locations in and around Abbotsford.

The Games will feature 29 sports and activities and showcase the skills of more than 3,500 competitors. Participant registration began for the event on March 1.

The Games will coordinate approximately 75 to 80 volunteer chairs with 12 volunteer directors. An additional estimated 1,500 volunteers are needed in the planning and staging of the Games.

For more information on volunteering for the Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games, visit 55plusbcgames.org/abbotsford2023.

