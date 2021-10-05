Abbotsford Canucks announce training camp schedule

The Abbotsford Canucks have revealed training camp plans in advance of the 2021-22 American Hockey League season.
Camp begins tomorrow (Oct. 6) and runs until Saturday (Oct. 9) at the Abbotsford Centre.
On-ice sessions occur from 11 a.m. to noon, but unlike the recent Vancouver Canucks training camp fans will not be allowed.
The current 14-man roster includes: forwards: Vincent Arseneau, Ethan Keppen, Jarid Lukosevicius, Tristen Nielsen, Karel Plasek, Sheldon Rempal, John Stevens and Chase Wouters; defencemen: Alex Kannok Leipert, Ashton Sautner, Devante Stephens and Jett Woo; and goaltenders: Spencer Martin and Arturs Silovs.
The team opens its regular season on Oct. 15 and the home opener is set for Oct. 22.
