Tristen Nielsen and the Abbotsford Canucks posted a 2-0 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday (April 12). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks become first team ever to shutout Calgary Wranglers

Canucks blank Calgary 2-0, will finish either third or fourth in Pacific Division standings

The Abbotsford Canucks became the first team ever shutout the Calgary Wranglers, blanking the first place club 2-0 on Wednesday (April 12).

Arturs Silovs recorded his fourth shutout of the season, but the team in front of him limited Calgary’s chances and Abbotsford outshot the Wranglers 39-17.

The penalty-filled game saw Abbotsford go one for eight with the man advantage and Calgary failed to convert on five opportunities.

Jack Rathbone opened the scoring at 14:37 of the first period and Danila Klimovich connected on the power play at 12:52 of the second. Klimovich now has 15 goals on the season.

Klimovich was also in the centre of a controversial moment early in the third period when he was sandwiched by a pair of Wranglers players, including forward Alex Gallant. A replay showed that Gallant appeared to target the head. Klimovich was shaken up on the play and his status is not yet known.

The following shift saw Canucks defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert challenge Gallant to a fight and the two dropped bombs at each other for over 40 seconds to the delight of the crowd.

Another interesting moment occurred in the first period prior to Rathbone’s goal when Tristen Nielsen attempted a Michigan move. He was unsuccessful, but the Wranglers didn’t seem to appreciate it and he was challenged to a fight. Nielsen declined and Abbotsford received one of their eight power plays.

Nils Höglander led all Canucks with seven shots on goal and both Kilmovich and Kyle Rau had five.

Abbotsford’s record now moves to 39-23-3-4 on the season and they are one point behind the third place Colorado Eagles. The Canucks will either finish third or fourth in the Pacific Division and will square off against either the Bakersfield Condors or Ontario Reign in round one of the playoffs.

The Canucks and Wranglers meet again on Friday (April 14) and Saturday (April 15) at the Abbotsford Centre. Playoffs begin on April 19.

