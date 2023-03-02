Nils Höglander and the Abbotsford Canucks lost 5-2 to Henderson on Thursday (March 2). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Nils Höglander and the Abbotsford Canucks lost 5-2 to Henderson on Thursday (March 2). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks fall 5-2 to Henderson Silver Knights

Canucks allow goal on game’s first shot, unable to climb back into game

The Abbotsford Canucks started slow on Thursday (March 2) and never managed to get back into the game, falling 5-2 to the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada.

The Silver Knights opened the scoring just 97 seconds into the game when Spencer Foo beat starting goalie Arturs Silovs and the Knights made it 2-0 at 11:15 with a goal from Daniil Chayka.

Abbotsford was outshot 9-7 in the first and were unable to generate any quality scoring chances.

The second period was a different story, as the Canucks outshot Henderson 20-7 but Silver Knights goalie Isaiah Saville was up to the task. Abbotsford’s Nils Höglander continued his hot scoring streak and got the Canucks on the board with a power play goal at 6:42.

The one-goal margin wouldn’t last long though, as former Canuck Sheldon Rempal scored his 18th at 14:49 also on the power play.

Henderson added to the lead when Daniil Miromanov potted a goal at 6:42, but Abbotsford’s Jack Rathbone scored his second goal in two days with a perfect shot from the point at 10:45. Silver Knights defender Kaedan Korczak added an insurance marker at 13:28.

Abbotsford outshot Henderson 35-26 and Saville made 33 saves in his first AHL start this season. He was recalled to Henderson from the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates after the Vegas Golden Knights dealt Henderson’s Michael Hutchison to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Jonathan Quick trade earlier today.

Canucks forward Kyle Rau led all players with six shots on goal, while Phil Di Giuseppe, Quinn Schmiemann and Tristen Nielsen had four shots apiece.

Abbotsford’s record falls to 31-20-2-2, but they remain in third place in the Pacific Division for now.

The two teams meet again on Saturday (March 4) at 7 p.m. Abbotsford time.

The next home game for the Canucks is on Tuesday (March 7) when the Manitoba Moose come to the Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks escape Ontario with 3-2 win

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Flames take 3-1 series lead over Mission

Just Posted

School board vice chair Kim Dumore wants province to create a task force to better support teachers across B.C. with substance education and opioid overdose response guidelines. (Special to The News)
School board trustee wants provincial task force to help educators with substance use education

The Flames have a 3-1 series lead on the Outlaws. (Mission City Outlaws/Special to the News)
Ridge Meadows Flames take 3-1 series lead over Mission

Spring seems to be just around the corner when the snowdrops pop up at Ernie Daykin’s grandparent house, which they built in Maple Ridge in 1920. “The gardens haven’t been tended since 1982… and yet these brave little flowers continue to herald spring year after year, even if in 2023 almost a month slow,” shared Daykin. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sure sign spring is on its way

Joshy Reddy and her father Dan. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman searching for kidney donor online