Abbotsford Canucks hosting Diwali Night

The Abbotsford Canucks will be hosting a Diwali Night on Friday, Nov. 12. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks have announced they will be celebrating Diwali Night on Friday, Nov. 12 when they host the San Jose Barracudas.

According to a press release, Diwali Night will highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations throughout the evening.

The crew from Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi will be in attendance at Abbotsford Centre. International Bhangra DJ and producer, DJ Heer will be performing pre-game and during intermissions. The South Asian musician from Abbotsford also hosts the Simply Bhangra Radio Show and works as a journalist for Simply Bhangra.

Other highlights include:

Performances by Bhangra dancers and Dhol drummers from Abbotsford Arts Academy throughout the night

Kirti Arneja will sing the national anthems

Ceremonial puck drop featuring prominent members of the local south Asian community

Diwali décor throughout Abbotsford Centre

Get a photo with FIN. The Vancouver Canucks mascot will be on hand to celebrate Diwali with Abby fans

Special Diwali-themed photobooth in Section 101 on the concourse at Abbotsford Centre

The event is presented by Nanak Foods and Sher Atta. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

