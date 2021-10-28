Abbotsford’s Karen-Lee Batten performed at the Abbotsford Canucks home opener on Oct. 22. The team is now looking for other talent to perform the anthem. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford’s Karen-Lee Batten performed at the Abbotsford Canucks home opener on Oct. 22. The team is now looking for other talent to perform the anthem. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks looking for anthem singers

Hockey team makes the call out on social media for those interested

The Abbotsford Canucks are looking for anthem singers.

The American Hockey League club made the call out for singers looking to perform the American and/or Canadian anthem in front of thousands of fans before Canucks home games inside the Abbotsford Centre.

The team is asking for those interested to fill out this form and also send a video of the candidate singing his or her anthem(s) of choice.

The first two home games have seen local talents Karen-Lee Batten and Cambree Lovesy belt out the anthems.

RELATED: Abbotsford coffee shop offers Abbotsford Canucks free bagels

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Hockey Canada enforces ‘maltreatment’ rule intended to stop discrimination on ice

Just Posted

The campaign gave people a chance to share what made them proud to be part of Pitt Meadows, and also to win a $50 local gift card. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows’ campaign to celebrate community pride to conclude on Oct. 29

Map from BC Centre for Disease Control shows the COVID-19 case counts for the week of Oct. 17-23. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 case counts up slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Residents close to the tracks are concerned about the rail extension aspect of the project. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Shifting Harris road, part of Port Authority’s update on Rail and Road Improvements Project

Sherry Boudreau, poppy chairman for local legion Branch 88, is looking for more taggers for this years poppy campaign. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Poppy campaign kicks off this Friday across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows