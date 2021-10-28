Abbotsford Canucks looking for anthem singers

Hockey team makes the call out on social media for those interested

Abbotsford’s Karen-Lee Batten performed at the Abbotsford Canucks home opener on Oct. 22. The team is now looking for other talent to perform the anthem. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The Abbotsford Canucks are looking for anthem singers.

The American Hockey League club made the call out for singers looking to perform the American and/or Canadian anthem in front of thousands of fans before Canucks home games inside the Abbotsford Centre.

The team is asking for those interested to fill out this form and also send a video of the candidate singing his or her anthem(s) of choice.

The first two home games have seen local talents Karen-Lee Batten and Cambree Lovesy belt out the anthems.

Is it your dream to sing O Canada in front of thousands of #AbbotsfordCanucks fans? 🎤 If yes, then we want to hear from you! Click the link below and send us a video of you belting out the Canadian National Anthem 👇https://t.co/867iQCAEUK pic.twitter.com/RO4ZJZ8flf — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 28, 2021

RELATED: Abbotsford coffee shop offers Abbotsford Canucks free bagels

abbotsfordCanuckshockey