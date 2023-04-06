Abbotsford Canucks next game available for free on AHLTV

Tomorrow’s (April 7) game featuring the Abbotsford Canucks hosting the Ontario Reign has been chosen as the free AHLTV streaming game of the week.
The Canucks host the Reign at 7 p.m. and anyone who is registered as a user on watchtheahl.com, as a paid or non-paid member, can watch for free.
The @OntarioReign and @abbycanucks represent the Pacific Division in the #AHLTV Free Game of the Week.
Watch FREE on https://t.co/gjMuSbtKI1, Friday at 10 ET/7 PT!@LAKings | @Canucks pic.twitter.com/pMvqF8zzcJ
— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 4, 2023
It’s a big game for the Canucks, as they can clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs with a win. Abbotsford and Ontario also meet on Saturday (April 8). The Canucks then finish off the regular season with home games against the Calgary Wranglers on April 12, 14 and 15.
The streaming service typically selects one game a week to offer for fans for free. Abbotsford’s games on Oct. 14 and 15 were also offered for free.
Calder Cup playoffs packages are now available for $29.99 and allow fans the ability to watch every game in the postseason.