Brady Keeper (right) and the returning Vincent Arseneau led the Abbotsford Canucks to 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday (Nov. 25). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Brady Keeper (right) and the returning Vincent Arseneau led the Abbotsford Canucks to 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday (Nov. 25). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks post second straight win on the road

Canucks edge Laval Rocket 3-2, next travel to Calgary to battle the Wranglers

The Abbotsford Canucks have now won two straight games on the road for the second time this season after edging the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

Abbotsford was powered by a three-goal second period and managed to hold off a late push by the Rocket.

Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois scored his first on the season to open the scoring at 26 seconds of the first period, but Laval’s Justin Barron responded 124 seconds later to tie the game up.

Will Lockwood then tallied his sixth goal this season after redirecting a point shot from Christian Wolanin on the power play at 9:01. Lane Pederson then collected his team leading seventh goal late in the second to put Abbotsford up 3-1.

Laval threatened to come back late after Peter Abbandonato scored at 15:12 of the third, but Canucks goalie Collin Delia held the fort. Delia had one of his better games on the season and made 25 saves to earn the win – his fourth this season.

Kyle Rau led all Canucks with seven shots and Phil Di Giuseppe added four.

Abbotsford’s record improves to 7-6-0-1 with the victory.

The Canucks remain on the road and next travel to Calgary to battle the Wranglers on Friday (Nov. 25) and Sunday (Nov. 27). They return home on Nov. 29 when they host the Bakersfield Condors.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks snap three-game losing skid with 3-2 win in Toronto

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanuckshockey

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fans inspired despite Canadian loss in first World Cup appearance since 1986

Just Posted

Hang a decoration on the Tree of Memories at the Maple Ridge Cemetery. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge Cemetery

The Fern Crescent residency in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge website/Special to The News)
Artist in Residence wanted for Maple Ridge

The Hive Neighbourhood Centre is holding their 12th annual winter Children’s Freecycle. (Special to The News)
Clothing Freecyle for those in need in Maple Ridge

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country