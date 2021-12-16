Devante Stephens (left) celebrates Spencer Martin’s shutout on Wednesday. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks record second-ever shutout

Canucks blank San Diego Gulls 4-0, Spencer Martin makes 23 saves in win

The Abbotsford Canucks got back on the winning track on Wednesday (Dec. 15), blanking the San Diego Gulls 4-0 to earn the franchise’s second ever shutout win.

The club is now 4-2 this month and Wednesday’s win saw starting goalie Spencer Martin make 23 saves in the win.

Sheldon Rempal opened the scoring at 3:27 of the first and Sheldon Dries added his American Hockey League-leading 13th goal at 13:10 to put Abbotsford up 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Wednesday was also a notable performance for rookie Danila Klimovich, who returned to the lineup after being scratched on Sunday (Dec. 12) against the San Jose Barracuda. Klimovich scored his third goal this season in the second period, and also added an assist on Dries goal.

Rempal added his second goal of the game in the third period to make it a 4-0 final.

Abbotsford outshot San Diego 28-23 and were also a perfect three-for-three on the penalty kill.

With the Canucks rotating three goalies, Martin said it’s a matter of playing well when you’re called upon and helping the team earn the win.

“All three of us (goalies) want to be in there and get as much playing time as we can,” he said after the game. “But at the end of the day, we are all on the same team and pulling in the same direction. We all need to be playing well for this team to be successful.”

The road trip continues for the club, as they head to Nevada to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday (Dec. 18) and Sunday (Dec. 18). They return to the Abbotsford Centre to take on the Tucson Roadrunners for games on Dec. 22 and 23 before the holiday break.

The Canucks record now sits at 9-8-2-1 and they currently sit in fourth place in the AHL’s Pacific Division.

In other Abbotsford Canucks news, forward Phil Di Giuseppe was called up to Vancouver earlier this week. He has collected 16 points in 19 games in Abbotsford.

With files from: Brian Helberg, Abbotsford Canucks

